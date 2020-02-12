e-paper
Love Aaj Kal: CBFC cuts short Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's kissing scene, blurs cleavage

Love Aaj Kal: CBFC cuts short Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s kissing scene, blurs cleavage

The CBFC has removed several ‘sexually abusive words’, removed a scene of the lead actors undressing themselves and also reduced the duration of a kissing scene.

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan play lead roles in Love Aaj Kal.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has once again run the scissors over the reels of an upcoming Bollywood film. The new victim is Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal that features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. The CBFC has removed several ‘sexually abusive words’, a scene of the lead actors undressing themselves and also reduced the duration of a kissing scene.

As per the censor certificate, a ‘sexually abusive word’ has been replaced with a**. The words fu*k and fu*king have been muted at several instances. The word “haramzaadon” has been replaces with “saale, besharmo”.

A scene of the actors undressing themselves has been replaced with ‘blow up shots of the actors’. Right at the beginning of the film, a kiss has been reduced to a flash and an intimate scene has been modified. The visuals of cleavage have also been blurred following an intimate scene.

Love Aaj Kal will see Sara as Zoe, and Kartik will be essaying two characters-Raghu and Veer. Explaining about the character in the movie, Sara told ANI, “Zoe is the girl of today’s time, modern...Career is important. No matter how much she is putting that practical thought like in front, she also pretty vulnerable within. She craves for love and care while also want to be successful in her career. How to maintain balance within these both diverse thoughts is what her main journey is all about.”

 

Kartik also shared some details about his character in the upcoming film, he said, “Raghu is a 90s filmy character, and is the center of attraction and also one who gets in trouble every time, while Veer is the character playing in the modern times who is practical, but robotics in actions that can make him look weird at times.”

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and will hit theatres on February 14.

