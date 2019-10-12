News updates from Hindustan Times: Meals at Rs 10, 30% rebate in electricity bill in Shiv Sena’s manifesto and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Meals at Rs 10, 30% rebate in electricity bill in Shiv Sena’s manifesto

The Shiv Sena on Saturday promised cheap meals, lower electricity tariffs, cash transfers to farmers and scholarships to students among other sops in its manifesto for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray released the party’s manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra. He was accompanied by his son and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Read more

2-wheelers, private CNG cars may come under Odd-Even rule; announcement today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will roll out the list of exemptions for the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme that will be in place from November 4 to 15 in the national capital. The scheduled press briefing comes a day after the state transport department submitted its recommendations to Kejriwal where it suggested including private CNG vehicles and two-wheelers (only partially) in the odd-even arrangement. Read more

Post paid mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir to be restored from Monday: Government

All post-paid mobile phone services will be restored in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir from Monday, the government announced on Saturday, more than two months after clampdowns were enforced in the state. Read more

Govt putting information in public domain, reducing need for filing RTI: Amit Shah

The government has taken a number of steps to proactively bring information in public domain, thereby reducing the need to file Right to Information (RTI) applications, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. Read more

UP NHM Recruitment 2019: Over 14000 vacancies announced

National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh has released an official notification inviting online applications for over 1400 contractual vacancies.The last date to apply is October 30. There are a total of 56 different posts having over 1400 vacancies. Read more

‘How and why’: Disappointed Mary Kom questions decision after bowing out of World Championships

Boxer Mary Kom bowed out of World Championships 2019 after losing her 51kg semifinal bout against Turkey’s European Champion Busenaz Cakiroglu via a split verdict 1:4 at Ulan-Ude, in Russia, on Saturday. This is the eight Worlds medal for the Indian pugilist, as she adds a bronze medal to her previous tally of six gold and a silver. Read more

El Camino movie review: Aaron Paul, Netflix cement Breaking Bad as greatest show of all time

Playing out like a two-hour-long post-credits scene, El Camino is an unexpected but not entirely unnecessary new chapter in the Breaking Bad saga. There was no need to revisit the show — we’re talking about perfection here — but like a complimentary dessert after an excellent meal, El Camino isn’t something that you wave off. Read more

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 13:11 IST