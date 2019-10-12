Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Meals at Rs 10, 30% rebate in electricity bill in Shiv Sena’s manifesto

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:15 IST

The Shiv Sena on Saturday promised cheap meals, lower electricity tariffs, cash transfers to farmers and scholarships to students among other sops in its manifesto for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray released the party’s manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra. He was accompanied by his son and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

“There is no doubt about the Shiv Sena’s coalition with the BJP. The manifesto is the Sena’s promises. We also tried to keep in mind how the state treasury will be affected by our decisions and promises,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena promised to provide wholesome meals across the state at Rs 10, health tests at Re 1, reduce electricity charges up to 300 units by 30%, direct cash transfers of Rs 10,000 every year for farmers from weaker sections, scholarships to 15 lakh youth.

The manifesto announced special scholarships to students of Classes 10 and 12, if they score over 80% in Marathi.

As the party promised to turn 50 thousand roads across the state into all-weather ways, Aaditya Thackeray proposed a Chief Minister Shahar Sadak Yojana along the lines of Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana for better roads in cities.

“Under the state’s funds for roads, we will create this scheme. There is no money left with urban local bodies anymore after GST was introduced, and they need aid,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

While the Shiv Sena’s manifesto talked about plantation of mangroves in Mumbai and creation of urban forests, the cause that the party has taken up against the construction of car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) found no mention.

“This is the manifesto for the entire state. There is a separate issue based manifesto for cities and areas which will be published soon. The Sena remains committees to saving Aarey,” Aaditya said in defence.

The young leader and his father Uddhav Thackeray had extended their support against the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, known as the city’s green lung. The senior Thackeray had said they are opposing the site of car shed and not the car shed itself.

Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress for taking up the bhoomiputra or sons of the soil issue in their manifesto, an agenda Sena has touted for many years.

“The Sena spoke about this 50 years ago and was criticised for being sectarian and exclusive. Now, these other parties have nothing left to give to its voters and are using the bhoomiputra card to woo them,” the Shiv Sena boss said.

When asked about Sena’s stand on the Ram Mandir issue, Thackeray said, “It will be a violation of the model code of conduct.”

The Sena had given voters a glimpse into its manifesto last week when it released the highlights at a Dussehra rally Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is contesting 124 seats of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its smaller allies is contesting 164 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which had pressed for at least 135 seats, settled for lesser assembly seats, and two seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the BJP quota. It is also contesting its lowest seats in the Maharashtra election.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 13:07 IST