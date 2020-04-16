News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai Covid-19 infections near 2,000, 5 new cases in Dharavi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Covid-19 infections near 2,000, 5 new cases in Dharavi

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai nudged 2,000 on Wednesday with the city’s civic body saying the growing numbers are a result of extensive testing even as the risk of infection in the crowded slum of Dharavi worried authorities. Read more

First for Assam: Two Covid-19 patients recover; discharged from hospital

The two patients, both with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, were released from the Sonapur district hospital on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday evening. Read more

SDM shifted after wife seen learning driving in his official vehicle

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), engaged in administrative work to check spread of coronavirus, was shifted from field posting on Wednesday after his wife was found learning driving in official vehicle of her husband on Tuesday. Read more

Evidence of virus’ effect on US economy grows more ominous

Evidence of the coronavirus’ devastating impact on the US economy has been steadily emerging, and the signs have grown ominous. Sales at stores and restaurants plunged in March by the largest amount on records dating back to 1992. Read more

Salman Khan angry at lockdown violators in new video: ‘If you don’t go out with friends, police wouldn’t hit your behinds’

Salman Khan has shared a long video on his life under lockdown. The actor also schooled those who are venturing out of their houses, putting their families at risk of the novel coronavirus. Read more

IPL postponed, franchises told

The BCCI has suspended this year’s IPL till further notice. “After the government extended the lockdown (till May 3), it has been decided that the IPL shall remain suspended till further notice,” a top BCCI official said on Wednesday. Read more

Maskaba: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta manufactures face masks to battle coronavirus

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta’s daughter, Masaba Gupta announced that she will be contributing to India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic by producing non-surgical face masks at a production facility. Read more

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen: Top things to know about the new iPhone

Apple on Wednesday announced the launch of iPhone SE 2nd gen. The successor to 2016 iPhone SE model, Apple’s new phone comes with a combination of old and new features. Read more

Even Tulsi has refused visitors to her home: This message from BMC has Smriti Irani’s nod

Who can forget the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title track. Even the slightest mention of it conjures an instant image in our minds of Tulsi opening the doors to her house and welcoming you in. Read more

Watch: WHO chief reacts to Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding amid Covid war