SDM shifted after wife seen learning driving in his official vehicle

The woman denied that she was driving the vehicle and was heard saying since her vehicle had developed some snag she had to take a lift.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hidustan Times, Bhopal
A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), engaged in administrative work to check spread of coronavirus, was shifted from field posting on Wednesday after his wife was found learning driving in official vehicle of her husband on Tuesday. He was posted in Silvani area of Bhopal’s neighbouring Raisen district.

On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media in which a man is seen questioning SDM’s wife as to in what capacity she was driving the official vehicle. The man also asked the woman if she had a driving licence.

The woman denied that she was driving the vehicle and was heard saying since her vehicle had developed some snag she had to take a lift.

She said her driving licence was at home and refused to tell the man about her credentials.

On Wednesday, Raisen district collector Umashankar Bhargava issued an order shifting the SDM from the district collectorate and appointing a new SDM LK Khare in his place.

The order didn’t mention any reason behind the transfer. However, it read, “This order is to be enforced with immediate effect.”

Bhargava couldn’t be reached for his comments.

