News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai Police’s mounted unit, dressed by Manish Malhotra, to take the streets and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:16 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Police’s mounted unit, dressed by Manish Malhotra, to take the streets

The mounted unit of Mumbai Police will soon patrol the streets of Maharashtra’s capital after it took part in the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

‘2019 a year of momentous change for J-K,’ says L-G Girish Chandra Murmu

Last year was a year of “momentous change” for Jammu and Kashmir as the abrogation of Article 370 removed the “artificial barriers” between the region and rest of India, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said on Saturday.

At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts

Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began on Sunday in the national capital with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest.

Headed to the India Art Fair? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss

The 12th edition of the India Art Fair (IAF), which begins on January 30 in New Delhi, will bring together over 75 galleries from across South Asia and the world to showcase, and sell, contemporary and modern art to Indian collectors.

iPhone XR is Apple’s most popular smartphone in India

Do you own an Apple iPhone XR? If you do, you are using Apple’s most popular iPhone model in India.

Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan’. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan has once again reiterated that religion is not discussed at his house, adding that his children write “Indian” in forms where they need to mention their religion.

‘It will be our loss’: Kapil Dev opines on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

The lack of a central BCCI contract for MS Dhoni sparked rumours of his retirement among the cricket fans once more and when asked about the ongoing situation, former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev said that it will be ‘our loss’ when Dhoni retires.

