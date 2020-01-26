e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Mumbai Police’s mounted unit, dressed by Manish Malhotra, to take the streets

Mumbai Police’s mounted unit, dressed by Manish Malhotra, to take the streets

The horse-riding police personnel will take up traffic and crowd control duty more than eight decades after being disbanded in 1932 due to the growing vehicular traffic in the metropolis.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The riders of the Mumbai Police’s mounted unit will wear a blue sherwani with silver trimming, white breeches and a turban designed by Manish Malhotra. (Photo @AUThackeray)
The riders of the Mumbai Police’s mounted unit will wear a blue sherwani with silver trimming, white breeches and a turban designed by Manish Malhotra. (Photo @AUThackeray)
         

The mounted unit of Mumbai Police will soon patrol the streets of Maharashtra’s capital after it took part in the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

The riders of the Mumbai Police’s mounted unit will wear a blue sherwani with silver trimming, white breeches and a turban designed by Manish Malhotra.

“Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the “Mounted Police Unit” returns to Mumbai Police. Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders. Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations,” the force had tweeted along with a video of a rider earlier this week.

 

The state’s environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted a photograph of the unit during the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park in the city.

“This, our @MumbaiPolice Horse Mounted unit! I was extremely happy to hear that this was in the making, when I asked about its creation a few months ago,” Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena scion, tweeted.

The state minister also thanked designer Manish Malhotra.

“Thank you @ManishMalhotra ji for the clothes! You add splendour to their grace!” he posted.

The horse-riding police personnel will take up traffic and crowd control duty more than eight decades after being disbanded in 1932 due to the growing vehicular traffic in the metropolis.

Mumbai Police had put in the proposal for a mounted unit in 2018.

“Mumbai Police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted unit would be useful for patrolling in crowded areas. For the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have a mounted police unit,” the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had said earlier this week.

Deshmukh had said the horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height. He had claimed that a policeman on the horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the ground.

He said the unit could be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur, among others, as well.

“At present, 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. A stable will be built on a 2.5-acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri),” he had said.

The unit will comprise 30 horses apart from a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, four havaldars and 32 constables in the next six months.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also have mounted police units.

tags
top news
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur dismisses Martin Guptill
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur dismisses Martin Guptill
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
PHOTOS: Republic Day 2020 parade, tableaux and more in pics
PHOTOS: Republic Day 2020 parade, tableaux and more in pics
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news