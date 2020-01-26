Mumbai Police’s mounted unit, dressed by Manish Malhotra, to take the streets

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:52 IST

The mounted unit of Mumbai Police will soon patrol the streets of Maharashtra’s capital after it took part in the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

The riders of the Mumbai Police’s mounted unit will wear a blue sherwani with silver trimming, white breeches and a turban designed by Manish Malhotra.

“Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the “Mounted Police Unit” returns to Mumbai Police. Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders. Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations,” the force had tweeted along with a video of a rider earlier this week.

The state’s environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted a photograph of the unit during the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park in the city.

“This, our @MumbaiPolice Horse Mounted unit! I was extremely happy to hear that this was in the making, when I asked about its creation a few months ago,” Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena scion, tweeted.

The state minister also thanked designer Manish Malhotra.

“Thank you @ManishMalhotra ji for the clothes! You add splendour to their grace!” he posted.

The horse-riding police personnel will take up traffic and crowd control duty more than eight decades after being disbanded in 1932 due to the growing vehicular traffic in the metropolis.

Mumbai Police had put in the proposal for a mounted unit in 2018.

“Mumbai Police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted unit would be useful for patrolling in crowded areas. For the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have a mounted police unit,” the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had said earlier this week.

Deshmukh had said the horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height. He had claimed that a policeman on the horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the ground.

He said the unit could be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur, among others, as well.

“At present, 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. A stable will be built on a 2.5-acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri),” he had said.

The unit will comprise 30 horses apart from a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, four havaldars and 32 constables in the next six months.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also have mounted police units.