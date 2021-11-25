News updates from Hindustan Times: Nawab Malik launches fresh attack on Sameer Wankhede, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nawab Malik again targets Sameer Wankhede with 'one more forgery' tweet

Launching fresh attack on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik on Thursday tweeted documents related to the death of latter's mother. Read more

CPI(M), TMC hurl charges as Tripura holds civic polls today

A turnout of nearly 21.79% was recorded till 11am as Tripura was holding civic polls on Thursday, according to the state’s election commission. Also read

Australia great Ricky Ponting reacts as Shreyas Iyer becomes India's 303rd Test cricketer: 'Seen the work you've put in'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is proud of Shreyas Iyer as the batter made his Test debut for India against New Zealand in Kanpur. Iyer, 26, on Thursday became India's 303rd Test cricketer, receiving his maiden Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, and Ponting, head coach of the Delhi Capitals, posted a heart-warming message for the batter. Read more

Kia Niro debuts as hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric SUV with bold looks

Kia has taken the covers off its new generation Niro SUV at the Seoul Mobility Show. The SUV comes with a new 'Opposites United' design philosophy with a bolder look than the first generation. The SUV will be on show till December 5 at the event. Read more

Unhappy gut: Signs of poor gut health you should not ignore

Your gut health in many ways affects your overall health. It is not without a reason that our gut is considered body's second brain and if not healthy can lead to many diseases. Read more

'Explain..' Cong puts Amarinder Singh's wife on notice for anti-party activities

Congress accused former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur of indulging in anti-Congress activities. Congress gave her 7 days to explain her stand on Amarinder's exit from the party & her future plans. Watch more

