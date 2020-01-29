News updates from Hindustan Times | NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s body identified among helicopter crash victims and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kobe Bryant’s body identified among helicopter crash victims

Medical examiners identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant after recovering the remains of all nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, officials said Tuesday. Bryant’s body was officially identified along with three others using fingerprints, two days after their helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of the city.

Read More

‘Running out of food and water’: Indian students’ desperate appeal to govt from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

A group of Indian students in Coronavirus-epicentre Wuhan have appealed to Indian government to make all possible efforts to rescue them at the earliest as they were running short of food and water in their dormitory due to the continued shutdown in the city.

Read More

Bus skids off hilly road in Odisha’s Ganjam, 7 killed, over 40 injured

At least seven people were killed and over 40 injured after a bus carrying them skidded off a mountainous road in Odisha’s coastal district of Ganjam late Tuesday night.

Read More

Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that nurses at the hospital, where he was admitted to after suffering a fall from the stage, looked like ‘hoors’ after a doctor gave him an injection that eased his pain.

Read More

ICC U19 World Cup: Team India break huge world record with 74-run win over Australia

India continued their winning run at the U19 World Cup in South Africa as Priyam Garg-led side defeated Australia comfortably by 74 runs in the quarterfinal match. After being asked to bat, India could only muster 233/9 in 50 overs, setting a modest target of 234 for the Aussies to chase.

Read More

‘I don’t know why Panipat didn’t work, I liked it’: Mohnish Bahl

Mohnish Bahl, who played Balaji Baji Rao in the movie Panipat, says he thought it was a good film and doesn’t know why it didn’t click with the audiences.

Read More

Wuhan Coronavirus: 10 popular fiction books about diseases or viruses to read

The development arc of the coronavirus seems straight out of a novel. The uncertainty surrounding the origin and spread of the disease -- as scary as it may seem -- could prove fodder for some literature soon. But then again, diseases have played a significant role in fiction for years. Viruses and illnesses, both real and fictive, have appeared in several books.Read about the 10 books that speak about diseases or viruses and their effect on the world.

Read More