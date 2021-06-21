News updates from HT: New Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fall to 6,270; death toll over 118,000 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fall to 6,270; death toll touches 118,313

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose by 6,270 on Monday, while the number of people succumbing to the disease over the previous 24 hours stood at 94. With this, the state's overall tally soared to 5,979,051 and the death toll jumped to 118,313.

West Bengal: Centre initiates disciplinary proceedings against Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and has asked him to submit a statement of his defence for missing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas within 30 days.

Assam eases restrictions in fresh Covid guidelines

The Assam government on Monday issued fresh set of guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus disease cases (Covid-19) in the state. As several districts in Assam witnessed a declining positivity rate, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority revised the restrictions that will come into effect from Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi calls AICC meet on June 24, to discuss plan to 'take on the govt'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on June 24 to chalk out a plan to protest against the government on issues such as rising petrol and diesel prices, news agency PTI reported.

'He's going to be a superstar of international cricket in the future': Nasser Hussain on New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieso

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praise on New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson after his five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final gave New Zealand the advantage against India.

KRK's diss track against Mika Singh taken down by YouTube, channel blocked for a week: 'See you in court'

Kamaal R Khan's retaliatory diss track against singer Mika Singh has been removed from YouTube for violating the platform's 'harassment and bullying' policies. KRK, as he is popularly known, took to Twitter to lash out at YouTube for not taking similar steps against Mika.

Battlegrounds Mobile India user? You could be banned! Don't do these things while playing - check full list here

Everyone is talking about the possibility of a Battlegrounds Mobile India ban being imposed on this new PUBG Mobile India avatar. However, forget that, do you know that you yourself could be banned? Yes, you can get banned from Battlegrounds Mobile India game and here are the reasons that may well get you removed if you make these mistakes.

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing a variety of tweets for his followers ranging from adorable animal videos to people showcasing their remarkable talents.

Watch: Why India needs natural gas for a clean energy future. Vikram Mehta explains