'He's going to be a superstar of international cricket in the future': Nasser Hussain on New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieso

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praise on New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson after his five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final gave New Zealand the advantage against India. Hussain said Jamieson's impact on international cricket has been huge.

“His (Kyle Jamieson) impact on international cricket and his consistency are huge. He has played eight test matches and has already got five fifers. To have such an immediate impact is huge,” Hussain was quoted as saying by the ICC during the ongoing WTC final.

The 26-year-old gave his team the upper hand on a Southampton track that had a lot for the seamers. Day 3 of the match saw the 6ft 8 inches tall Jamieson, dismantle the Indian top-order and limit them to 217 runs under cloudy skies.

The Kiwi pacer broke the record for being the first New Zealand bowler to take his fifth five-wicket haul in his first 8 Test matches. Virat Kohli's India seemed to struggle against moving ball.

Hussain credited Jamieson for bowling it full to the Indian batsmen and allowing the ball to swing in the air and off the pitch.

“Jamieson came here, and he learned to bowl fuller. The way he has changed his angles during the match, it seems he is a quick learner. To come to this massive match, the ultimate Test as a novice and putting such a performance. He is going to be a superstar in the future,” said Hussain.

The Indian batsmen were struggling against the perfect line and length at which the lanky pacer was bowling consistently, this made them fully commit to certain deliveries and in turn, led to them losing their wicket.

Virat Kohli was the second victim of Jamieson, followed by the in-form Rishabh Pant and the tail-enders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli played a very disciplined knock for his team by making the scoreboard tick and not committing too much outside the off stump, but Jamieson’s sharp inswinger that rapped him on the front pad brought about his downfall.

“Kohli is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed,” said Jamieson.

After taking Jasprith Bumrah’s wicket, Jamieson became the highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis after eight tests surpassing Shane Bond's 38 and Jack Cowie’s 41 wicket haul.

At the end of the day's play, NZ were 101/2 in 49 overs and trailing by 116 runs. There was no play possible on Day 4 due to rain.