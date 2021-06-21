KRK's diss track against Mika Singh taken down by YouTube, channel blocked for a week: 'See you in court'

Kamaal R Khan's retaliatory diss track against singer Mika Singh has been removed from YouTube for violating the platform's 'harassment and bullying' policies. KRK, as he is popularly known, took to Twitter to lash out at YouTube for not taking similar steps against Mika.

KRK's song, titled Suwar, was released on YouTube on Monday. Mika Singh, meanwhile, had released his diss track, titled KRK Kutta, on June 11. Their feud began after Mika publicly sided with actor Salman Khan, after Salman sued KRK for defamation.

Now l have all proofs with me to prove that you use different rules for different people. Hundreds of ppl have used my photos and video footage in their videos but you never accepted my complaint. Means you help them to harass me directly! pic.twitter.com/lI6yj1xTu7 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 21, 2021

KRK tweeted on Monday, "Now l have all proofs with me to prove that you use different rules for different people. Hundreds of ppl have used my photos and video footage in their videos but you never accepted my complaint. Means you help them to harass me directly!" He also attached a screenshot of the message he received from YouTube, alerting him to the fact that his channel had a strike against it, which would prevent him from uploading new content for a week.

Sharing a link for Mika's song, KRK continued, "How this video is not fit for harassment & bullying while he used my photos, video footage & morphed photos. But my videos is fit 4 bullying where I just used his photos only. Means u @YouTubeIndia @TeamYouTube are helping him to harass me. See u in court."

Over the weekend, KRK had boasted that the reason he has 11 ongoing defamation cases against him is because he is popular. He maintains that Salman's lawsuit is in retaliation for his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman's legal team, however, has said that it is in response to allegations of corruption made by KRK against Salman.