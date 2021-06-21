Sonia Gandhi calls AICC meet on June 24, to discuss plan to 'take on the govt'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on June 24 to chalk out a plan to protest against the government on issues such as rising petrol and diesel prices, news agency PTI reported. In the meeting, which will be held virtually in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), party leaders will also discuss the pandemic and the current political situations.

Inflation and the economic situation of the country are also likely to figure during the discussions of which all AICC general secretaries and state in-charges are expected to be a part.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July, will discuss how to take on the government and reach out to the people to highlight its failures, PTI further reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Congress has also been attacking the government on issues related to the farmers' agitation against three contentious agriculture laws passed in Parliament last year. The party has backed the farmers who demand that the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- be repealed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet members of an AICC panel on June 22 in a fresh attempt by the party leadership to find an acceptable formula to end factionalism in the state unit, ahead of assembly polls nextyear.