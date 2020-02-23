News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal, Sisodia from Melania Trump school event and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 21:13 IST

‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event

The US Embassy in India on Sunday said that it had no objection to the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia at US First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to a government school in Delhi on Tuesday morning, which however “ isn’t a political event,” reported new agency ANI. Read more

‘PM Modi a friend of mine’, says US Prez Donald Trump as he leaves for maiden India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump will jointly address the event, which is expected to begin at 12.30pm at Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. Read more

Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad. Read more

Agra turns fortress for Trump’s ‘Wah Taj’ moment

All VVIP routes in the city have been divided into five zones and 15 sectors while separate security arrangements have been made for each zone/sector. Read more

Anti-CAA protests turn violent in UP’s Aligarh, internet suspended till midnight

There were also reports of firing and burning of vehicles as violence spread to other areas of the city. Read more

Jordan Liberty: An accidental makeup artist

Jordan Liberty , one of LA’s most-wanted makeup artists, was told that “little girls upload makeup videos on YouTube, not professionals”. He, however, turned his passion into worldwide success with the help of the internet. Read more

This is Apple’s first ever over-the-ear headphones, and they are colourful

The tweet reveals the price of the over-the-ear headphones as $399.99. That’s higher than the price of the most powerful AirPods product in the lineup, Apple AirPods Pro, which costs $249. Read more

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Ishant Sharma surpasses Zaheer Khan in elite list of India fast bowlers

Ishant Sharma dismissed Tom Blundell, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor on Day 2 and he came back on Sunday to dismiss Tim Southee and Trent Boult to claim his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format. Read more