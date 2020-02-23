e-paper
Anti-CAA protests turn violent in UP's Aligarh, internet suspended till midnight

Anti-CAA protests turn violent in UP’s Aligarh, internet suspended till midnight

There were also reports of firing and burning of vehicles as violence spread to other areas of the city.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
Amid stone pelting, the van of the Rapid Action Force was damaged and police barricades were set on fire.
Amid stone pelting, the van of the Rapid Action Force was damaged and police barricades were set on fire.(HINDUSTAN PHOTO.)
         

Two police personnel were injured as violent protests broke out in the Uparkot area of Aligarh on Sunday, as efforts by the Aligarh Police to remove women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was met with violent backlash. Kiosks were burnt and the police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to control the unruly mob.

There were also reports of firing and burning of vehicles as violence spread to other areas of the city by evening.

Sources revealed that a group of women were protesting against the CAA in Uparkot area for the last two days. The police along with the Rapid Action Force reached the spot to remove the agitating women but were met with violent reaction.

Amid stone pelting, the van of the Rapid Action Force was damaged and police barricades were set on fire. The police fired tear gas shells to control the mob but violence rapidly spread to other areas, including Babri Mandi, Ghas Ki Mandi and Shaheed Chandan Road.

Markets were closed in Uparkot and other minority dominated areas in response to a call given by the Bhim Army earlier on Sunday.

There were reports of firing too but no official confirmation was available.

Internet services have been suspended in Aligarh from 6 pm to midnight on Sunday, an intimation from the office of the DM Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

