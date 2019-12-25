News updates from Hindustan Times: Panel for 2-tier slab to boost GST revenue and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Panel for 2-tier slab to boost GST revenue

The changes were suggested in a presentation made to the GST Council last week, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity. Read here

Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways

Three apex level posts shall be surrendered from Railway Board, and all the remaining posts of the Railway Board shall be open to all officers regardless of the service to which they belonged. Read more

NPR in motion, no biometric or proof needed, Amit Shah says no link with NRC

The government said NPR would be linked to the 2021 Census, and would not require a documentation process on the lines of the recently concluded NRC in Assam. Read more

‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess

Dozens of residents and about 15 policemen were injured in the protest that was allegedly followed by policemen barging into several homes and vandalising them in the dead of the night. Many alleged custodial torture by the police. Read more

Exclusive | Navdeep Saini reveals how he got his first wicket, World T20 ambitions

Selected for the January home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, the rising pacer talks about how he plotted his dismissals in Cuttack, and about learning the finer points of his trade from India’s best pacers. Read more

Good Newwz first reactions are in; fans praise Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film: ‘Had me rolling in the seat laughing’

First reactions to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s new film Good Newwz are in and fans are already calling it a blockbuster. The film was screened for a select few on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Read more