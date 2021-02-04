News updates from Hindustan Times: Parts of Delhi to receive light rain today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Light rain, thunderstorm warning for Delhi, other parts of NW India today

There is a light rain and thunderstorm warning for Delhi and many parts of northwest India today. A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over East Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan. Read more

Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J&K

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday. The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Laxman of Bilara, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Read more

In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge

Political parties in Punjab face a major test as the state goes to urban local body (ULB) polls in 10 days from now and unrest in and around the states continues due to agitation against three laws enacted by the central government in September last year. Read more

Biden to talk about foreign policy during his maiden visit to State Department

A fortnight after he was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden will visit the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Thursday, where he would broadly talk about his foreign policy. Read more

Farmer finds a new way of income, starts goat Zoom calls

In the past few months, Zoom has become a part of the new “normal” for many who are working from home. From attending regular meetings to staying in touch with colleagues, people are using this platform for different purposes. Read more

Can England spin a surprise?

Thrice have England won a Test series in India after Independence --- 3-1 in 1976-77, 2-1 in 1984-85 and 2-1 in 2012-13. Each time, a left-arm spinner has played a crucial role --- Monty Panesar (17 wickets) in 2012-13, Phil Edmonds (14 wickets) in 1984-85 and Derek Underwood (29 wickets) in 1976-77. Read more

Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: ‘We came away becoming closer’

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was one of the few from the film fraternity who attended actor Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding last month. After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24. Read more

Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet

Romance is in the air and lovebirds across the globe are fluttering with special ideas as we enter February, the month of love, courtesy the universal celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14. Read more

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli's return after Aus win, England series

Indian and English cricket teams are preparing for the upcoming series. India and England set to face off in first test in Chennai on February 5, 2021. Watch here