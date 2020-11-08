News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi hails demonetisation on anniversary, Congress observes betrayal day and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi hails demonetisation on anniversary, Congress observes betrayal day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed his government’s demonetisation move four years ago, claiming that it gave a boost to transparency. In a tweet on Sunday, Modi said that the move helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation and gave a boost to transparency and that the outcomes have been beneficial for the country’s progress. Read more

PM Narendra Modi to initiate projects worth Rs 614cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 30 projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi via video conference on Monday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday. Read more

Kamala Harris’ ancestral village celebrates her win with crackers, rangoli

A village in southern India also erupted with joy as Kamala Harris became the first woman vice president-elect of the United States. Harris traces a part of her ancestral roots to India. Read more

‘Babar has done better’: Mohammad Yousuf weighs in on the Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate

When it comes to the finest batsmen in the world, the names Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are right up there. There was a time when Kohli, the India captain, used to be compared with Australia’s Steve Smith, but lately, his comparison has shifted away from the former Australia captain and moved more towards Babar, Pakistan’s limited-overs captain. Read more

Supernovas’ Chamari Atapattu reveals eating these Indian dishes and defeating Trailblazers in Women’s T20 Challenge

The last-ball thriller by Supernovas in the nailbiting match with the Trailblazers at the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, UAE, garnered massive praises for Sri Lankan women cricket team captain Chamari Athapaththu. The left-handed opener Atapattu smashed five fours and four sixes to notch up 67 runs off 48 balls aggressively. Read more

Bengaluru cinemas-theatres face revenue loss, forced to close due to lack of footfall amid Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a substantial impact on the film industry in 2020, film theatres in Bengaluru have been forced to close down due to a lack of revenues. Read more

Charlie Hunnam says he had Covid-19 earlier this year: ‘I just lost my sense of taste and smell’

Actor Charlie Hunnam says he had contracted coronavirus “earlier this year”. The 40-year-old actor said he had the virus at a time when loss of taste hadn’t “really come to light as a symptom of mild Covid”. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence dances in pyjamas, Spike Lee pops champagne with New Yorkers to celebrate Biden-Harris win

Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Spike Lee and multiple others took to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ US elections win on Saturday. While some danced in the streets, others joined the crowd to cheer for their favourite candidate. Read more

‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too. Watch here