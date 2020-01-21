News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi, Nepal’s Oli inaugurate border check-post, call for better ties and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:49 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi, Nepal’s Oli inaugurate border check-post, call for better ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check-post, which India helped build to ease the movement of people and facilitate trade between the two countries.

Read full story here.

Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have fielded two first-timers against two-time chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Read full story here.

From trade ties to multifaceted relationship: On agenda during Brazil president’s India visit

India on Tuesday formally announced the state visit of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, during which he will be the chief guest at the annual Republic Day parade on January 26.

Read full story here.

Rethink Speaker’s powers to disqualify, SC tells Parliament in verdict on Manipur

The Supreme Court on Tuesday nudged Parliament to revisit the powers of the Speaker to disqualify lawmakers for defection, observing that the presiding officer also belongs to one political party or the other.

Read full story here.

Ranveer Singh is all love as Deepika Padukone wins Crystal Award at WEF: ‘You make me so proud baby’

Ranveer Singh has congratulated his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, for receiving the Crystal Award at the ongoing World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

Read full story here.

In backing KL Rahul as wicket-keeper, Virender Sehwag reveals difference between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s management

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag is impressed with KL Rahul donning the gloves in limited overs cricket and feels that the team management should stick with the Karnataka player to get the job done even in the longer run.

Read full story here.

Depression is like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone at the World Economic Forum 2020

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been all over the news since the past few weeks, especially on account of all the controversy surrounding her latest release Chhapaak.

Read full story here.