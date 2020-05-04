News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:35 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday, for the first time since taking the helm of affairs in India, to discuss ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic together. Read more.

Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday attacked the government for charging train tickets from migrant labourers going back to their homes and announced that her party will bear the cost for the rail travel of all such workers stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. Read more.

Lockdown 3.0 begins from today with more relaxations, some curbs: All you need to know

The extended Covid-19 lockdown announced by the Centre comes into force today. The 40-day nationwide lockdown has been extended by two week - until May 17 - but some relaxations are allowed.These relaxations will come into force from Monday. Here is a list of what’s banned and what is allowed from today. Read more.

India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 42,553 on Monday morning as 2,553 new infections and 72 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. Read more.

US will have coronavirus vaccine by end of year, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.“We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year,” Trump said in a Fox News “town hall” show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Read more.

‘We’ve been bowled a yorker that’s taken the middle stump’

For Indian professionals keen to make a name in international golf after graduating from the Professional Golf of India (PGTI), the Asian Tour is the first stepping stone to bigger challenges. Read more.

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya draws her family, frontline workers in ‘sweet’ tribute. See here

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, has drawn a special picture in honour of essential service providers, during the coronavirus lockdown. Aishwarya shared the picture on Instagram, and captioned her post, “my darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love.” Read more.

Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series smartphones have been in the news for quite some time now. In the past, reports have detailed various features that are likely to be available in the series 12 iPhones. Now, a new report details the pricing of the upcoming smartphones. Read more.

100 Hours 100 Stars: In conversation with Bhuvan Bam and Neil Bhoopalam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and actor Neil Bhoopalam were in conversation with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network. Bam, the first Indian Youtuber to cross 10 million subscribers in 2018, spoke about being a Youtuber, reaching the next milestone and the best compliment he ever got. Read more.