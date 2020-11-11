News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi asks govt key questions on Pfizer’s Covid vaccine announcement and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:08 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

On Pfizer’s Covid vaccine announcement, Rahul Gandhi asks govt key questions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the logistics for making Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine available to Indian citizens need to be worked out adding that the central government has to define a vaccine distribution strategy.

Arnab Goswami bail plea hearing update: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, Supreme Court told

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to order a CBI inquiry in a 2018 abetment to suicide case in which he has been arrested. Appearing for Goswami, senior lawyer Harish Salve said the power to re-investigate was wrongly used.

America is back, Biden tells world leaders

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he told world leaders calling to congratulating him that "America is back", signalling the country's return to increased global engagement in a reversal of President Donald Trump's isolationism driven by his 'America First' motto.

IPL 2020: ‘You don’t get Indian players with that kind of talent,’ Gautam Gambhir names ‘KKR’s biggest loss’

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in alternate years – 2012 and 2014 – but ever since, KKR haven't been able to add a third IPL crown.

Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side review: Bobby Deol needs to rethink his choices after this shockingly amateurish series

Prakash Jha thinks you're stupid. The sheer contempt that his debut web series, Aashram, has for its viewers can only be rivalled by the condescension with which its anti-hero protagonist Baba Nirala treats his 'bhakts'.

Ford to add jobs to boost output of electric F-150, add electric van

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it plans to hire 350 more U.S. workers to expand production capacity for its electric F-150 pickup truck in Michigan and add assembly of electric commercial vans at a plant near Kansas City, Missouri.

Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice? Cardi B pays homage, compares self to Maa Durga to promote new sneaker collection, Indians lash out at her ‘bare-bodied’ display

Cardi B doesn't need to do much to stir up controversy, but she definitely musn't have thought that about the release of her debut sneaker collection with Reebok which is due on Friday, November 13.

This doggo is quite unsure of this kitty’s affection. Video may leave you in splits

The relationship between canines and felines is still a mystery. While some videos on the Internet show them staying together in harmony, others show scenarios that are quite the opposite. One Instagram video, however, shows a completely unique side of a doggo-kitty relationship.

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

BJP's performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another.