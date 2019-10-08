News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh to receive 1st Rafale fighter jet shortly and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:58 IST

Rajnath Singh meets French president Emmanuel Macron; shastra puja, Rafale sortie next

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had a “very warm and productive” meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday ahead of an official handover ceremony of the first Rafale fighter jet acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said the departure of Rahul Gandhi as the party’s president after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has left everyone in a lurch. Khurshid also said the Congress is facing a wave of desertions because it is taking too long to come to terms with its defeat in the April-May parliamentary elections.

Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand

China on Tuesday said the issue of Kashmir should be resolved between India and Pakistan through dialogue and consultation, omitting the recent references Beijing had made about addressing the dispute in accordance with the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a broadside against the Centre over what it called the denial of permission to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Denmark for a climate summit. “This is unfortunate and beyond my understanding that why Modi ji’s government is working with such hostility towards us,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

Nobel Prize in Physics won by James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz

Scientists James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for ground-breaking work in astronomy, the award-giving body said on Tuesday. Peebles was awarded half the prize while Mayor and Queloz shared the other half.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma repeats 80-year-old unwanted feat which went unnoticed in Vizag

Opener Rohit Sharma was at his majestic best in the recently-concluded first Test against South Africa which India won by 203 runs at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Rohit broke multiple records and set new one en route his twin centuries to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

When Neetu Kapoor had to convince Rishi Kapoor she’s not a fan, Alia Bhatt lavishes love on their Italian holiday pics

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who recently returned from the US after 11 months of treatment for cancer, is on a holiday with wife Neetu Kapoor. She shared images from the holiday while saying that Rishi was reluctant to get clicked.

Of Jackson Poker and a woman in black: An intimate evening with 13 European authors in Delhi

It’s not every day that you get to spend an evening with authors from 13 different European countries, but that’s what Long Night of LiteratureS is all about. Started in 2015, this initiative supported by the European Union brings together authors from across Europe to New Delhi.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 16:56 IST