India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma repeats 80-year-old unwanted feat which went unnoticed in Vizag

Opener Rohit Sharma was at his majestic best in the recently-concluded first Test against South Africa which India won by 203 runs at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Rohit broke multiple records and set new one en route his twin centuries to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Amidst all the fanfare around Rohit’s demolition of South African bowlers, there was one unwanted list that the opener now finds his name upon.

Rohit became the first Indian batsman to be stumped in both innings of a Test. Not just his mode of dismissals in both innings were same but also the bowler and wicket-keeper combination were same as well. Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock combined in both innings to get rid of the star India opener for 176 and 127 respectively.

Rohit being stumped in both innings is a first for India and the 22nd time it has happened in the history of longest format. Former England cricketer Wally Hammond was the last batsmen to be dismissed stumped in both innings versus South Africa in 1939. So Rohit has now repeated a feat that happened the last time 80 years ago.

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, led the charge on day 5 as the hosts trampled South Africa by 203 runs after lunch on the final day. While Shami ended with 5 wickets, Jadeja broke the back of the visitors by picking up 3 wickets in one over.

There was resistance offered by Dane Peidt and Senuran Muthusamy for the 9th wicket, but then Shami came back into the attack and finished off the job by claiming the final couple of wickets. With this win, India bagged 40 points and continue to lead the World Test Championship points table with 160 points.

South Africa have not opened their account. New Zealand and Sri Lanka take the next two positions with 60 points. Australia and England round off the top 5 with 56 points each.

India will next take on South Africa in second match of the series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting Thursday.

