News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance three months after its formation
Less than three months after the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream parties demanding restoration of Article 370 was formed ,it received a jolt on Tuesday with Sajad Lone deciding to withdraw his Peoples’ Conference from the group. Read more
Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India
Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance, with supplies of millions of doses to six nations set to begin on Wednesday. Read more
Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs
The first phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 rolled out in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, with the first set of healthcare workers (HCWs) of India’s only tri-service command –the Andaman and Nicobar Command --- getting vaccine jabs to protect them from the disease, a defence ministry spokesperson said. Read more
From Neera Tanden to Vivek Murthy: Indian Americans in Biden's administration
US president-elect Joe Biden has nominated or named several Indian Americans, including quite a few women, for key posts in his administration. Biden had indicated during the campaign that he would rope in a large number of Indian Americans. Read more
India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's senior selection committee on Tuesday announced the squad for the first two Test matches against England. Regular captain Virat Kohli returned to the squad after missing out the last three Test matches in Australia as he was on paternity leave. Read more
Mi 10i Review: Good looks, reliable performance, and more
Smartphone companies do not seem to be much interested in the ₹20,000- ₹30,000 segment for reasons best known to them. Unlike the budget and premium segments, this space sees less action. Read more
Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar says changes will be implemented to controversial scenes, thanks I&B Ministry
Ali Abbas Zafar, creator and director of the controversial web series Tandav, has issued a statement announcing that changes will be made to the show, after a certain section of the audience alleged that it was disrespectful towards Hindu deities. Read more
Algerian photographer captures mesmerising ‘frost paintings’ over sand-dunes, wows netizens
After hearing the word desert, the first image to pop up in one’s mind is probably miles and miles of sand-dunes. If you also had a similar thought, let these series of images taken by Algerian photographer Karim Bouchetata astonish you. Read more
Watch: Punjab artist paints Joe Biden & Kamala Harris portraits ahead of oath taking
A Punjab artist painted portraits of US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris on the eve of their inauguration. Jagjot Singh Rubal painted the portraits as a gift to the leaders on their swearing-in. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hesitancy causes wastage of 1,000 vaccine doses in Delhi, say health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins vaccine export from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks app to allow walk-ins, experts want wider access to shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore
- Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination lagging, govt appeals against hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman
- The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial
- The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox