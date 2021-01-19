News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance three months after its formation

Less than three months after the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream parties demanding restoration of Article 370 was formed ,it received a jolt on Tuesday with Sajad Lone deciding to withdraw his Peoples’ Conference from the group. Read more

Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India

Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance, with supplies of millions of doses to six nations set to begin on Wednesday. Read more

Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 rolled out in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, with the first set of healthcare workers (HCWs) of India’s only tri-service command –the Andaman and Nicobar Command --- getting vaccine jabs to protect them from the disease, a defence ministry spokesperson said. Read more

From Neera Tanden to Vivek Murthy: Indian Americans in Biden's administration

US president-elect Joe Biden has nominated or named several Indian Americans, including quite a few women, for key posts in his administration. Biden had indicated during the campaign that he would rope in a large number of Indian Americans. Read more

India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's senior selection committee on Tuesday announced the squad for the first two Test matches against England. Regular captain Virat Kohli returned to the squad after missing out the last three Test matches in Australia as he was on paternity leave. Read more

Mi 10i Review: Good looks, reliable performance, and more

Smartphone companies do not seem to be much interested in the ₹20,000- ₹30,000 segment for reasons best known to them. Unlike the budget and premium segments, this space sees less action. Read more

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar says changes will be implemented to controversial scenes, thanks I&B Ministry

Ali Abbas Zafar, creator and director of the controversial web series Tandav, has issued a statement announcing that changes will be made to the show, after a certain section of the audience alleged that it was disrespectful towards Hindu deities. Read more

Algerian photographer captures mesmerising ‘frost paintings’ over sand-dunes, wows netizens

After hearing the word desert, the first image to pop up in one’s mind is probably miles and miles of sand-dunes. If you also had a similar thought, let these series of images taken by Algerian photographer Karim Bouchetata astonish you. Read more

Watch: Punjab artist paints Joe Biden & Kamala Harris portraits ahead of oath taking

A Punjab artist painted portraits of US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris on the eve of their inauguration. Jagjot Singh Rubal painted the portraits as a gift to the leaders on their swearing-in. Watch here