News updates from Hindustan Times: SC verdict tomorrow on plea challenging Sabarimala ruling and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:59 IST

Supreme Court verdict tomorrow on plea challenging Sabarimala ruling

The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce verdict on a bunch of petitions seeking review of its order allowing entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka MLAs but allowed them to contest the by-elections to be held on December 5. The legislators had moved the top court against the speaker’s decision to disqualify and bar them from contesting elections under the anti-defection law till the current assembly expires in 2023.

Shiv Sena rushed to Supreme Court to challenge Guv move, now takes a step back

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that had rushed to the Supreme Court to challenge Maharashtra governor BS Kodhyari’s decision to reject his party’s claim to form the government has decided to slam the brakes . The Sena has decided to first get its alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in place before asking the top court to intervene urgently.

New FBI data shows major spike in anti-Sikh hate crimes

Although the number of reported incidents of hate crimes went down slightly in the United States from 2017 to 2018, according to an FBI announcement on Tuesday, the total of those against Sikhs went up by 200%, which, say community leaders, reflected only a small percentage of the actual crimes.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan wins defamation case against news channel

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, has won “substantial” damages and received an apology from a Pakistani news channel over defamatory allegations by a government minister during a show last year.

Panipat song Mard Maratha: The bravery anthem starring Arjun Kapoor is an ode to Maratha bravery.

The first Panipat song ‘Mard Maratha’ sings praises of the several brave warriors guarding the Maratha empire, lead by Arjun Kapoor’s Sadashiv Rao and many others. Know more about the song.

R Ashwin on cusp of another milestone, set to join Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in elite list

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on cusp of another milestone in the longest format of cricket when he takes to the field against Bangladesh in first Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday. What is the milestone?

