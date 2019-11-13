Panipat song Mard Maratha: The bravery anthem starring Arjun Kapoor is an ode to Maratha bravery. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:40 IST

The first song of Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming period drama, Panipat is out and sings praise of the keepers of the Maratha empire. Titled Mard Maratha, the song highlights the contributions and achievements of the Maratha rules and soldiers who gave their blood and sweat for their kingdom.

The song goes by the lyrics, “Bol Utha Yeh Jag Saara Jai Mard Maratha Re” and features the bravehearts of the Maratha empire - Sadashiv Rao (Arjun Kapoor), Nana Saheb Peshwa (Mohnish Bahl), Vishwas Rao (Abhishek Nigam) and Shamsher Bahadur (Sahil Salathia).

Watch Panipat song Mard Maratha

Kriti Sanon in a still from Mard Maratha.

Kriti Sanon, who plays Paravati Bai in the film, also makes an appearance and declares how she will not think twice in getting rid of her bangles and picking up a sword to fight alongside the men in the battlefield.

The film revolves around Arjun who plays the fierce warrior Sadashiv Rao and Sanjay Dutt, the brutal antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon is the female lead and plays Sadashiv’s wife.

After the trailer release last week, the makers have introduced character posters of several actors who play pivotal roles in the film. The brave son of Bajirao and Mastani and the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Shamsher Bahadaur, essayed by debutant Sahil Salathia was introduced in a regal look. Clad in a beautifully embroidered silk robe, Sahil is seen with long tresses and the traditional cap on the poster.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman was introduced as Sakina Begum. Arjun shared her poster with the caption, “Friends can be found in the darkest of places.” Padmini Kolhapure plays the role of Gopika Bai and was introduced as, “The keys to the kingdom lie in the heart of the Queen.” She is seen in a silk sari paired with a velvet dupatta and heavy traditional jewellery. Mohnish Bahl, who plays Nana Saheb Peshwa in the film was also introduced in a royal avatar. His poster went with the introduction, “A King is governed by the blood running through his veins”.

Kunal Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s brother, plays Shuja-Ud-Daula in the film. Arjun shared his poster with the caption, “The strongest ally is he who turns the tide.” Abhishek Nigam will be seen as Vishwas Rao and was introduced with a cryptic advice, “The future must wait for the appointed hour.”

Also read: Bala box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana scores a hat-trick as film crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Among others are Gashmeer Mahajani who plays the revengeful Jankoji Shinde and his father Ravindra Mahajani, who plays the experienced Malhar Rao Holkar in the film.

The historical drama based on the third battle of Panipat is also co-produced by Ashutosh and is slated to hit theatres on December 6.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more