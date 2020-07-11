News updates from Hindustan Times: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:00 IST

Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team

Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi (46), alias Guddan, an associate of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Kolshet road in Thane, along with his 30-year-old driver Sushilkumar Suresh Tiwari alias Sonu. Read more.

PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed for providing real-time national-level monitoring and guidance to all Coved 19 affected states of the union of India with special focus on areas with a high positivity rate for the disease. Prime minister’s intervention was made during a high-level meeting he chaired on Saturday to review the status of the coronavirus pandemic situation in India. Read more.

I am not a remote control, Sharad Pawar tells ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to ease the curbs during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown at the right time and in his “cautious” style of functioning. Read more.

‘Zaheer Khan behind MS Dhoni’s success as India’s Test captain’: Gautam Gambhir on former left-arm quick’s impact

Gautam Gambhir has credited Zaheer Khan for being one of the biggest factors behind MS Dhoni’s rise as India’s Test captain. Gambhir lauded Zaheer as India’s “best world-class bowler” and acknowledged Sourav Ganguly’s role in bringing the former left-arm quick through the ranks, without which Dhoni wouldn’t have tasted the success he did in Tests. Read more.

A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu are engaged in a forbidden romance. Watch

The first trailer for BBC One’s A Suitable Boy TV adaptation, directed by Mira Nair, has been released. The series is based on the novel by Vikram Seth, and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal, among others. Read more.

HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads

World Hunger Warriors (WHW) in Bangalore has been distributing reusable sanitary pads for women. The initiative, started by Kiran Soans, is also empowering women by providing them with job opportunities. Women are employed to stitch the reusable cotton napkins. The initiative plans on distributing free sanitary napkins in the city. Watch the full video for more details. Watch video.

Grandparents stop by grandson’s home while he’s away to leave this sweet surprise.Watch

Grandparents usually hold a very special place in a child’s life. From their endless love to unconditional support, for most people, they become the first BFFs. That is probably why this video showcasing a man’s grandparents is making so many people smile. It shows them leaving a surprise message for their grandson while he’s away. Watch video.