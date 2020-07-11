e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team

Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team

Trivedi was wanted by the Kanpur police in the case where eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his associates in the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 at Bikru village near Kanpur.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:52 IST
Manish K Pathak | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Manish K Pathak | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi with Vikas Dubey earlier in Uttar Pradesh.
Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi with Vikas Dubey earlier in Uttar Pradesh.(ANI FILE PHOTO.)
         

Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi (46), alias Guddan, an associate of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Kolshet road in Thane, along with his 30-year-old driver Sushilkumar Suresh Tiwari alias Sonu.

Trivedi was wanted by the Kanpur police in the case where eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his associates in the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 at Bikru village near Kanpur. Vikas Dubey, who was absconding after the incident was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, and was killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police early on Friday morning.

Gangster Vikas Dubey had around 60 criminal cases registered against him.

Preliminary enquiry by the Maharashtra ATS has revealed that Trivedi along with his driver had fled the state soon after the incident. “Trivedi was involved in many cases along with Dubey including the murder of Uttar Pradesh minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a reward for his arrest,” said encounter specialist and police inspector Daya Nayak, who based on specific intelligence arrested Trivedi.

Santosh Shukla was murdered in 2001 inside the Shivli police station in Kanpur by Vikas Dubey and his associates, a case which had seen 25 policemen, who were eyewitness to the murder, turn hostile in court.

tags
top news
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Dharavi fights back against Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know
Dharavi fights back against Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir
Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir
LIVE: UP reports 1,403 new cases in 24 hrs, active cases rise to 11,490
LIVE: UP reports 1,403 new cases in 24 hrs, active cases rise to 11,490
‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO
‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads
HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In