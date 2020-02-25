e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times | SN Shrivastava appointed special Commissioner of Police law and order in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SN Shrivastava was posted as special director general in Central Reserve Police Force.((HT Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SN Shrivastava appointed special Commissioner of Police law and order in Delhi

With Delhi Police brass failing to control the riots in North East Delhi, the government immediately repatriated 1985 batch IPS officer – S N Shrivastava from the CRPF back to Delhi Police and appointed him as special commissioner of police – law and order. Read more

11 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital

Apart from 11 deaths including that of a Delhi Police Head Constable, over 150 have been injured in the North-East Delhi violence over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors.Read more

‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism

After one-on-one talks, Trump, in a joint statement with PM Modi, had said that the two leaders affirmed their commitment to “protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism”.Read more

Amid violence, Delhi Police appeals to citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony

The appeal by the city police came as the death toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of northeast Delhi over the past two days rose to ten.The dead include one Delhi Police Head Constable. Read more

‘Kashmir a big problem between India and Pakistan’, says US president Donald Trump

Trump who had earlier offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, said Kashmir is a “big problem” but refrained from another offer of mediation. Read more

Ivanka Trump stuns in a traditional white Anita Dongre sherwani

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka’s outfit that really won us over. Ivanka was spotted in a white sherwani made of handwoven silk by India’s very own Anita Dongre. Read more

Battle of the 5G smartphones: iQOO 3 5G vs Realme X50 Pro

India is nowhere close to getting 5G connectivity but that is not hindering smartphone companies from racing towards trying to become the first to launch 5G devices in the country. We have two devices launched back-to-back. Who wins the specs face-off? Read more

Mentalhood trailer: Karisma Kapoor’s web series debut will give you Big Little Lies deja vu. Watch

Mentalhood trailer: Karisma Kapoor returning to acting with Zee5’s new show about moms and their kids. Read more

All 10 wickets in 4.5 overs including a hat-trick - Chandigarh’s Kashvee Gautam creates history

Opening the bowling, right-arm seamer Kashvee Gautam, picked up 10 wickets for just 12 runs in her 4.5 overs. Her superlative effort also included a hat-trick in the third over of the Arunachal Pradesh innings. Read more

