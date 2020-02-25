‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:28 IST

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he discussed the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders sat down for one-on-one talk at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House.

“We discussed the issue... he is very very strongly against terrorism. Let me tell you, Modi is a very religious and calm man, but he is actually a very very strong person, very tough. I have seen him in action. He has got foremost in his mind - terrorism - and he’ll take care of it,” Trump said while interacting with mediapersons before wrapping up his two-day visit to India.

“We talked a lot about Pakistan. I have a very good relation with Prime Minister (Imran) Khan. We talked about it at length actually. There is no question that it’s (terrorism) a problem and they are working on it. India is a brave nation, there is no pullback from India. There is difficulty in Pakistan and we’ll see what we can do about it,” he further said.

Addressing a press briefing on talks between Trump and PM Modi, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India raised concern with the United States over the cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“With regard to Pakistan, the issues of cross border terrorism, the issue to ensuring financial accountability when dealing with terrorism, the issue of narcotics, the issue that concern Pakistan was certainly raised. These concerns were put out on the table. The discussion took place in a restricted and confidential manner,” he said.

After the talks, Trump, in a joint statement with PM Modi, had said that the two leaders affirmed their commitment to “protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism”.

“In this effort, the United States is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil,” Trump said.

He had touched upon the issue of terrorism during his address on Monday in Ahmedabad during ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

“My administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organizations and the militants that operate on the Pakistani border,” Trump had said. “Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one, thanks to these efforts that we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan,” he had said.