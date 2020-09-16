News updates from Hindustan Times: State emblem may crown new Parliament building and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

State emblem may crown new Parliament building

India’s national emblem is likely to sit atop the new Parliament building, according to the latest design iteration prepared for the tendering process, replacing a spire that was meant to come up in an earlier version. Read more

CDC study on Covid-19 in US shows greater toll on Black, Hispanic youth

A study by the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown that a disproportionate percentage of Covid-19 deaths have been recorded among Black and Hispanic people younger than 21. Read more

‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?

After a spell of clean air and several days on which a clear blue sky was visible, seasonal changes and resumption of businesses and commercial activities are leading to meteorological conditions that aren’t favourable to the dispersion of pollutants hanging over Delhi, scientists said. Read more

Did you know there is a record for farthest eyeball pop? See video to believe it

Weird world records are not something unusual. However, some are so bizarre, they leave you gasping in surprise or shock. Just like this record of farthest eyeball pop. Read more

Spotify criticises Apple’s new all-in-one subscription bundle on antitrust grounds

Spotify has criticised Apple’s announcement of an all-in-one subscription bundle. The music streaming company said that Apple was misusing dominant position to push its own services. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee says people forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘TRP has become focus now, who cares he used to code’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that he still cannot believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died. Manoj said that all the debate and discussion around his death has led to people forgetting all about celebrating the actor. Read more

IPL 2020: Staying in bio-bubble is like living in Big Boss, says Shikhar Dhawan - EXCLUSIVE

In his long career with Delhi, India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL), two things have been constant for Shikhar Dhawan—aggression as a batsman and a calmness that borders on the monkish away from the playing field. Read more