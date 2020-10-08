News updates from Hindustan Times: Teesta Setalvad takes Hathras gang-rape case to Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:27 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Hathras gangrape: Teesta Setalvad moves Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity

Social activist Teesta Setalvad has accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of “complicity” in shielding the men accused of gangraping and fatally assaulting a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, following recent attempts by the police top brass to underplay the offence. Read more

NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a module of the so-called Islamic State (IS) and arrested its two alleged operatives, Ahamed Abdul Cader, 40, and Irfan Nasir, 33, from Bengaluru on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020

American poet Louise Glück won 2020 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday. “Her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” the academy said while announcing the award. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Can’t stop theft till thieves repent, I can’t be police forever,’ R Ashwin talks about not Mankading Aaron Finch

Whether he gives a warning before going for a ‘Mankad’ or not, Ravichandran Ashwin is certain to be in the news with whatever he does at the bowling crease when a batsman backs up too far. Read more

My family has been destroyed’: Rhea Chakraborty’s mother says she’s considered suicide, is paranoid about what will happen next

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s mother, Sandhya, admitting that she contemplated suicide, has said that she hasn’t been able to eat properly or sleep on the bed ever since her children were arrested and put behind bars. Read more

Long working hours and night shifts amid Covid-19 got you losing sleep? Here are some expert tips to help you out

Working from home during the coronavirus has proven to be a lot more stressful than most of us imagined, and with more flexibility in working hours, more and more people are working during the nights too. Read more

EQC, the first all-electric Mercedes SUV, launched in India at ₹99.30 lakh

Mercedes EQC has officially been launched in India at ₹99.30 lakh (ex showroom, India, for first 50 units only), available in six cities in phase 1 - Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. Read more

British lecturer invites Twitter’s wrath after calling idlis ‘boring’. Here’s what happened

An innocent tweet by Zomato and a seemingly regular response to it caused something of a storm on Twitter. Read more

Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris

After a 90 minute long US vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, a fly seems to have emerged as the star, at least on social media. During a heated debate on the issue of racism, a fly landed on the vice president’s head and stayed put for several minutes. Read more