News updates from Hindustan Times: The extent of Covid-19 spread in India and Stage 3 concerns and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:21 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The extent of Covid-19 spread in India and Stage 3 concerns

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to identify the spread and extent of transmission of coronavirus disease has revealed that just two per cent of the patients have tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials spot a silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; prep for dark clouds

India appears to have been able to control the spread of the coronavirus cases to a large extent but is still preparing for the worst case scenario should it unfold, a top central government official said on Friday as states executed a hard lockdown in 1,200 containment zones.

IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service post lockdown, says CEO

IndiGo, India's largest airlines, has said it will discontinue onboard meal services and run coaches at a maximum load of 50% capacity when services resume after the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 is lifted.

‘Took it head-on’: IAS officer Tina Dabi on how Bhilwara model for Covid-19 worked

From becoming the coronavirus hotspot, Bhilwara, about 250km south of state capital Jaipur, is now being talked about its 'ruthless containment' model as administrations elsewhere are following the steps taken by the district's authorities.

‘Hardest batsman to get out’: Michael Clarke names India legend who ‘didn’t have a weakness’

Michael Clarke, who played 115 Tests and 245 ODIs for Australia, picked India legend Sachin Tendulkar as the hardest batsmen to get out in world cricket.

Sushant Singh Rajput spots Jupiter, Saturn, Mars ‘hugging each other’ in clear night sky, shares pic

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been stargazing through the lockdown period, shared a picture of planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars together.

Facebook adds Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

Facebook's quiet mode settings can be found within a separate section in the app that will not only allow you to manage your screen time but also get insights about your usage.

Delhi University postpones all examinations amid Covid-19 outbreak

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak all examinations of the Delhi University have been postponed till further order, the varsity administration has said.