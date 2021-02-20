News updates from Hindustan Times: Trinamool Congress releases new slogan ahead of Bengal polls and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls
A day after Union home minister Amit Shah said BJP's chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal will not be an outsider, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its new slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, which underlines the 'insider-outsider' debate. Read more
'PM Modi visited so many countries, but has no time to wipe tears of farmers': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday once again targeted the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farm laws, saying the PM visited many countries across the world but didn't meet protesting farmers to "wipe their tears'. Read more
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
The Congress on Saturday took to streets in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, protesting against the recent fuel price hike. Read more
Farhan Akhtar on Arjun Tendulkar bring trolled for nepotism: ‘Don’t weigh him down before he’s begun'
Farhan Akhtar has spoken in defense of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar who is being called a 'product of nepotism' after his selection into the Mumbai Indians. Read more
'Proud of your success': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli for sharing 'personal experiences'
India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praised India captain Virat Kohli for a successful career and also applauded him for sharing personal experiences from his career. Read more
How to send voice DMs on Twitter
Twitter earlier this week announced it will start testing voice messages in DMs. This feature is being tested out in three countries globally including India, Brazil and Japan. Read more
Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed
“How does one ever have the heart to cut/tear it?” that’s a reaction posted by a Twitter user on a recent image shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Read more
Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done
Bharat actor Katrina Kaif was one of the many celebrities to head to the Maldives, however, unlike the other Bollywood stars who have been travelling for pleasure, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had taken the five day trip to the white sand island to a workcation. Read more
Watch: How to control soaring petrol & diesel prices? Nirmala Sitharaman answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just because I speak to a secessionist doesn’t make me one’: Disha to court
- Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection reaches ₹102 crore, free FASTags till March 1: Latest updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic polls 2021: 6 cities, including Ahmedabad, to go to polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra
- The Karnataka government had introduced similar travel restrictions on those arriving from Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bengaluru city earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi bail plea hearing: 'Is toolkit linked to R-Day violence?' asks judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS chief calls for public-private partnership for rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s bail plea hearing: Key points made in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic air traffic now closer to pre-Covid-19 levels: Hardeep Singh Puri
- At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC seals more than 1,300 buildings as Covid cases continue to surge in Mumbai
- As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: TMC releases new slogan ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Organisers of PFI event booked after minister takes offence to Ram Mandir remark
- PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed appealed to the people not to donate money for the temple at the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PM visited so many countries, but has no time to meet farmers': Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abducted person rescued, one suspected apprehended in Imphal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox