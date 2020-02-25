News updates from Hindustan Times | UP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, convicted of rape, disqualified from state assembly and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, convicted of rape, disqualified from state assembly

Kuldeep Sengar represented Bangarmau in the state’s Unnao district in the assembly. A four-term legislator, Sengar had won the assembly election from Bangarmau assembly seat on BJP ticket in March 2017. Read more

‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs

The President’s quick trip may not though see any trade pact, but Trump said there will be a $3 billion dollar defence deal with India. Read more

Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier held an emergency meeting of MLAs and officials from the affected areas and appealed the protesters to maintain peace. Read more

No NRC in the state, resolves Bihar assembly; allows NPR with old questions

The proposed NPR will be carried out along with the house listing phase of the Census exercise from April 1 to September 30. Read more

Melania Trump attends ‘happiness class’, gets hugs and Madhubani paintings during school visit

US First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed by excited students dressed in traditional attire as she arrived at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh, which was decked up with floral garlands with a massive security ring thrown around. Read more

Thappad movie review: Taapsee Pannu film is a scorching indictment of everything that’s wrong with us

Thappad movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s film will stay with you and make you question the status quo. One of the most powerful films to come out this year. Read more

Anthony Burgess Birth Anniversary: Must read books and quotes by the author of A Clockwork Orange

Author of the dystopian satire A Clockwork Orange, John Anthony Burgess Wilson was born on February 25, 1917. Read more

IQoo 3 first impressions: A make-or-break situation

We spent some time with one of India’s first 5G smartphones, iQoo 3. Here’s our initial thoughts on the smartphone’s features, pricing and competition. Read more

‘Turning into a sightseeing tour’: Former Australia spinner takes dig at Virat Kohli & Co after loss in first Test against New Zealand

India were blanked 3-0 in three-match ODI series and after they were beaten in the first Test, Brad Hogg tweeted that it looks like the outing is turning into a ‘sightseeing tour’ for Team India. Read more