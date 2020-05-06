News updates from Hindustan Times: Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters named in ED chargesheet in Yes Bank scam and all the latest news

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters named in ED chargesheet in Yes Bank scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in connection with YES Bank scam against the bank’s former Chief Operating Officer and managing director Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Read more

Liquor in Uttar Pradesh to cost more. Here’s what you will have to pay

Liquor is going to cost more in Uttar Pradesh after the state cabinet on Wednesday approved proposal to make alcohol costlier. The government will earn additional revenue of Rs 2350 crore after this decision and the new prices will come into effect from midnight. Read more

Less than 10% of migrant workers in shelter homes want to return home: Govt official

Less than 10% of migrant workers—around 680 of around 7,100—who have taken shelter in the 240-odd centres operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), want to head back to their home states at the earliest, a senior government official said Tuesday, citing a report submitted by the Board to the chief secretary’s office. Read more

11-year-old is Pune district’s youngest Covid-19 casualty, 4 deaths reported on Tuesday

The city reported four deaths on Tuesday, including that of an 11-year-old boy who is now the youngest casualty. A total of 65 fresh cases were registered, taking the count to 1,943. Read more

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

French drugmaker Sanofi said it plans to enroll thousands of subjects globally for trials of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline Plc , and that it has started to discuss advanced purchases with several countries. Read more

Many have backstabbed Yuvraj Singh including Kohli, Dhoni: Yograj Singh

Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh, in a recent interview, said that his son Yuvraj was ‘backstabbed’ by many people including current captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that’

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 12th season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Read more

Man jumps out of bed naked, fights python. All to save his cat

In what is not just an act of bravery but also a gesture of love, a man got engaged in a fight with a python to save his beloved cat. The adorable kitten is lucky to have such a human who without worrying about his own life saved it from the grasp of a two-and-a-half-meter-long python. Read more

Loteria, coding, gnomes: Google’s most popular Doodle games will cure your boredom during coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 250,000 lives so far, and with nationwide lockdowns around the globe, more and more people are spending time at home. Read more

Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020: Online application begins from May 8, here’s how to apply

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will accept online scrutiny applications from the candidates of Bihar Board intermediate examination between May 8 and 25. Read more

