Liquor in Uttar Pradesh to cost more. Here’s what you will have to pay

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:53 IST

Liquor is going to cost more in Uttar Pradesh after the state cabinet on Wednesday approved proposal to make alcohol costlier.

The government will earn additional revenue of Rs 2350 crore after this decision and the new prices will come into effect from midnight.

The UP government has also decided to increase value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and will get additional Rs 2079 crore in its kitty.

Uttar Pradesh had recorded sales of over Rs 100 crore in just one day on Monday when liquor stores were allowed to open on the first day of the third phase of the lockdown. The average daily sale of liquor in the state otherwise is around Rs 70-80 crore.

Country-made liquor to be costlier by Rs 5 per bottle and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) will also to be costlier.

Here is what you will pay for:

Economy

Rs 10 increased on 180 ml

Rs 20 on 180 ml to 500 ml

Rs 30 on the quantity of more than 500 ml

Medium

Rs 10 increased on up to 180 ml

Rs 20 on 180 ml to 500 ml

Rs 300 on more than 500 ml

Regular

Rs 20 on up to 180 ml

Rs 30 on 180 ml to 500 ml

Rs 50 on more than 500 ml

Premium

Rs 20 on 180 ml

Rs 30 on 180 ml to Rs 500 ml

Rs 50 on more than 500 ml

Imported

Rs 100 on 180 ml

Rs 200 on 180 ml to 500 ml

Rs 400 on more than 500 ml