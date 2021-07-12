News updates from HT: Lightning strikes kill at least 40 in UP, Rajasthan in 24 hours and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lightning strikes have killed 40 people in 24 hours: An explainer

At least 40 people have been killed in lightning strikes in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Read More

Six houses swept away as landslide hits Himachal's Kangra district

At least six houses were swept away and more than 10 people were feared trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit the remote high-altitude village of Boh in the Shahpur sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday. Read More

Bodies of missing woman, three minor sons found in well in MP village

Police recovered the bodies of a woman, who had been missing, and her three sons from a well in a village in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. Read More

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals how he stayed motivated for a Team India comeback during injury lay-off

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the premier fat-bowlers in the country. The right-handed medium pacer is always accurate with his line and length while being a potent swing bowler. Read More

Sophie Choudry’s ‘flawless Pilates moves’ are the perfect Monday motivation

Always the one to add “fun” to a robust workout, Bollywood actor Sophie Choudry and her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala are often seen treating fans to a glimpse of their pilates session. Read More

Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon says she didn't question qualifications of 'veteran critics' panning the film

Haseen Dillruba screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has responded to a rebuttal to an earlier comment made by her, in which she implied that film criticism doesn't require qualification, and that some critics who've panned Haseen Dillruba have abused their power. Read More

Mercedes S-Class cabin review: Money may not buy happiness. Sheer luxury? Sure

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has often been seen as a luxury sedan in a league of its own. Read More

Tourists flood Nainital after Manali, Mussoorie; Covid surge fear reignited

After startling visuals from hill stations like Manali, Mussoorie, and Dharamshala, now a huge number of tourists are being seen in Uttarakhand's Nainital. Watch