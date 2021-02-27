News updates from HT: After Khashoggi report, US slaps sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
US slaps sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals after Khashoggi report implicates crown prince
The United States on Friday released an intelligence report which said that Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Read more
PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place digitally, and PM Modi will inaugurate the fair at 11 am via video conferencing. Read more
Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC
The government has shown the utmost respect for protests by farmers and has remained engaged in dialogue with them to address their concerns pertaining to the farm laws, said India on Friday. Read more
Anand Mahindra shares jugaad pic, tweets it ‘doesn’t deserve any applause’
While sharing a tweet related to jugaad, Anand Mahindra wrote that it’s something which “doesn’t deserve any applause”. Read more
'Virat Kohli is looking after the groundsmen': Andrew Strauss disagrees with India captain on Ahmedabad pitch
After Alastair Cook disagreed with India captain Virat Kohli’s assessment of the Ahmedabad pitch for the India vs England day-night Test match, another England captain Andrew Strauss echoed his views. Read more
Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, say she will be ‘amazing’ in Citadel
The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel. Read more
‘Will visit Singhu border’: Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab, Haryana HC
India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million
Pakistan PM says onus on India for progress after LoC ceasefire agreement
Why is Covid-19 again spreading in India? Here are the big reasons
Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala: How each state fared in last 5 days
Covid-19 guidelines extended till March 31, states told to maintain caution
News updates from HT: After Khashoggi report, US sanctions against 76 Saudis
LIVE: India records 16,488 new Covid-19 cases as active caseload nears 160,000
PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub
Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests
- Farm laws protests enter Day 92. Bachelet-Indra Mani Pandey debate over agitation at UN.
Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC
Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale
US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership
In Surat, Delhi CM Kejriwal hails AAP’s poll performance
23 Cong letter writers plan drive to ‘save idea of India’
India rejects United Nations panel report on Christian Michel
