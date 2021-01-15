News updates from HT: Air quality 'severe' in NW India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air quality continues to remain in severe category in NW India

The air quality continued to remain in the severe category at several places in North-Western India including Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida. Read more

'Swift and decisive action on LAC...': General Naravane's message on Army Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Army Day on January 15, Army chief MM Naravane on Friday lauded the "supreme sacrifice" of the bravehearts in the line of duty. Read more

'Enriched passenger experience': Piyush Goyal on future of New Delhi station

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) plans to bid 62 stations, including the New Delhi Railway Station, for redevelopment. Read more

India vs Australia: T Natarajan, Washington Sundar make debuts, earn India’s 300th and 301st Test caps

The Indian cricket team sprung a few surprises when they announced the Playing XI for the fourth Test match against Australia in Brisbane. Read more

Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice: 'Bandar kya jaane...'

Singer Adnan Sami jumped to the defence of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after someone on Twitter called her overrated. Adnan advised the person to stay silent rather than letting the world know of their stupidity. Read more

Pictures of crocodile couple swimming together prompt people to say ‘true love’

If you’re someone who loves seeing various images and videos which showcase love, especially between animals, then this post by Bindi Irwin will speak to your soul. Read more

‘LCA Tejas well ahead of Pakistan-China’s JF-17 aircraft’: IAF chief Bhadauria

Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said the latest Indian jet, Tejas, would be better equipped to carry out Balakot-type airstrikes. Watch