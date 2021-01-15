'Enriched passenger experience': Piyush Goyal on future of New Delhi station

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) plans to bid 62 stations, including the New Delhi Railway Station, for redevelopment. The authority would conduct virtual roadshows for investors from various countries between January 14 and January 19, news agency PTI reported.

"These roadshows will be organised online from January 14 to 19 with investors and developers from countries like Singapore, Australia, Dubai and Spain, to discuss the project concept and the proposed transaction structure," a press release issued by RLDA said.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal shared images of the revamped design of New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday and tweeted, "Envisaging an enriched passenger experience with complete integration of different modes of transport, take a look at the future of New Delhi Railway Station."

Envisaging an enriched passenger experience with complete integration of different modes of transport, take a look at the future of New Delhi Railway Stationhttps://t.co/QSX4m9LKpy pic.twitter.com/cbr2AtxZaY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 14, 2021





The Ministry of Railways too tweeted the images and said, "Offering a glimpse of future of New Delhi Railway Station. An enriched passenger experience with complete integration of different modes of transport is being planned for New Delhi Railway station."

The station is going to be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 60 years, the RLDA release said. The project, which is expected to cost around USD 680 million, saw participation from Adani, GMR, JKB Infra, Arabian Construction Company and Anchorage in its pre-bid meeting in September last year, the release added.

According to RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja, virtual roadshows were a way to attract stakeholders for the project. "The project is attracting interest from various stakeholders, and we intend to sustain the momentum through virtual roadshows. The initiative will enlighten them about the various aspects of the project," he told PTI.