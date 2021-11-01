Home / India News / News updates from HT: APS Deol resigns as Punjab advocate general and all the latest news
News updates from HT: APS Deol resigns as Punjab advocate general and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Criminal lawyer Amar Preet Singh Deol resigned as advocate general of Punjab on Monday afternoon. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 05:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

APS Deol resigns as Punjab advocate general

Criminal lawyer Amar Preet Singh Deol resigned as advocate general of Punjab on Monday. He was appointed on September 27. Read more

President revokes suspension of IAS officer who sought action against Kapil Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind revoked the suspension of IAS officer Ashish Joshi, who had in 2019 asked the Delhi Police to take action against BJP MLA Kapil Mishra over an an alleged inflammatory video and a Twitter post. Read more

Global Covid-19 deaths top 5 million: Fatality rate and worst-hit regions

In nearly two years, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed more than five million lives globally. Read more

Jai Bhim movie review: Suriya headlines a powerful film about fighting for the oppressed and police brutality

T.J Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim will go down as one of the most important films in Suriya’s career. I use the word important because it’s one of those rare occasions where the star hasn’t flexed his heroism and let his co-stars steal the spotlight. Read more

T20 World Cup: 'He has four T20I hundreds' - Gautam Gambhir questions India's 'wrong mindset' after loss to New Zealand

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir joined the bandwagon of experts on Sunday in questioning the team's batting strategy during the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dubai. Read more

Diwali 2021: Ayurveda detox tips you must follow before and after heavy meals

Many people may go overboard with Diwali food during the festive season and end up with acidity, bloating and other health problems. Read more

Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at 10.99 lakh

Ducati on Monday has announced the launch of the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, a limited and numbered edition of Scrambler Desert Sled, priced at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Read more

Monday, November 01, 2021
