Prez revokes suspension of IAS officer who sought action against Kapil Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind revoked the suspension of IAS officer Ashish Joshi, who had in 2019 asked the Delhi Police to take action against then rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra over an an alleged inflammatory video and a Twiiter post.

In the post Kapil Mishra emphasised the need to attack India’s “internal enemies” like journalist Barkha Dutt, and activists Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan and Shehla Rashid.

Although back with the department of telecommunication that he was part of until his suspension, Joshi refused to comment when contacted by the Hindustan Times.

Joshi was suspended on February 26, 2019, after he approached the Delhi police commissioner for action against Kapil Mishra for circulating an “incendiary video” and allegedly provoking people to attack "against traitors" on YouTube and Twitter in violation of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code. He was the controller of communications account in Dehradun.

Department of Telecommunications circular against the video uploaded by Mr. Kapil Mishra. It is copied to @DelhiPolice as it violates IPC and IT Act provisions. pic.twitter.com/tXJLK62QVa — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) February 25, 2019

A week before that, the IAS officer had also reportedly an order to telecom operators to crack down on “offensive or obscene messages” and set up a helpline to receive complaints against such customers.

Taking cognisance of his actions, the telecommunication department charged Joshi for what they claimed “misusing official letterhead for filing a complaint” against Mishra and also issuing orders to telecom operators on offensive messages with “malafide intent without having any jurisdiction or making any advance preparation to address complaints that would come in response to the order.”

The telecom claimed that the IAS officer the civil services conduct rules.