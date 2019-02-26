Police complaint filed against former AAP minister Kapil Mishra for ‘incendiary video’

A bureaucrat on Monday filed a police complaint against former law minister and suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kapil Mishra, for circulating a “highly incendiary video” provoking people to attack those “against the nation”.

The complaint — sent to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik by Ashish Joshi, who works in the Comptroller Communications department under the Union Ministry of Communications and is posted in Dehradun — seeks action against Mishra.

Till late Monday night, the Delhi Police were yet to register a FIR in the case. Delhi police spokesperson Madhur Verma said police are yet to receive the complaint. “We will inquire into it,” he said.

Joshi, who posted a copy of the complaint on Twitter, said, “I do not know most of the people the person has named in the video. I have filed a complaint in public interest. It is shocking when a person incites violence by asking people to come forward and drag people out of their homes.”

On Sunday morning, Mishra had shared the two-minute-17-second-long video on Twitter. By Monday evening, it was liked by over 17,000 people and retweeted at least 8,000 times.

In the video, Mishra has delivered a monologue, seemingly calling for violence against “Barkha”, actors “Kamal Hassan and Naseeruddin”, Jawaharlal Nehru University student “Shehla”, social activist “Kavita”, and lawyer “Bhushan” among others.

He took the first name of people in some instances, and the last name in some. In the video, Mishra asked that they be “dragged out of their homes and attacked” because they take “an anti-India and pro-Pakistan stand”.

In response to the police complaint against him, Mishra Monday evening tweeted that no complaint was filed against him. He posted another video in which he said he stood by his words and that it was his freedom of speech.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, seemingly referred to as Bhushan in the video, demanded Mishra’s arrest.

Shehla Rashid said: “This is problematic because he is not a normal person who can instigate violence on social media and get away with it. He is an MLA and has thousands of followers. Who will take responsibility if something happens to us?”

According to a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, complaints such as these can be filed under IPC Section 153 pertaining to promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 00:58 IST