News updates from HT: Australia decides to recognise Covaxin and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Covaxin (File Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm.

Covid-19 pandemic: Australia opens door to Indians vaccinated with Covaxin

The Australian government on Monday said it has decided to recognise Covaxin, India-based Bharat Biotech’s vaccine against Covid-19. Read more

Kashmir bracing for further dip in temperatures, mild spell of wet weather

Srinagar recorded a maximum day temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while it was 4.4 degrees Celsius during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Read more

Rohit Sharma was told we don't trust you to face Trent Boult: Sunil Gavaskar on changes in India's batting order vs NZ

The strategy did not work as India's top four failed to capitalise, and were dismissed cheaply. In the end, India could only muster 110/7 in 20 overs. Read more

Jai Bhim movie review: Suriya headlines a powerful film about fighting for the oppressed and police brutality

Jai Bhim movie review: Suriya lets his co-stars take the spotlight, doesn't let the star aura get in the way of telling an important story. Read more

Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt-Sara Ali Khan, BTown divas are fans of red pantsuit

Monday calls for a sultry check on boardroom uniforms and who better to take fashion cues from than our own Bollywood actors. Read more

Under pressure to ‘deliver’, Ola pushes back new date to book electric scooters

The e-scooter startup plans to offer test rides to its customers from this month and start delivery of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters soon. Read more

Monday, November 01, 2021
