News updates from HT: Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka chief minister and all the latest news

Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 11am today

Karnataka gets its new chief minister on Wednesday, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai is slated to take his oath for the post at 11am on this day. The development comes two days after caretaker chief minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation after months of speculation of a rift in the state's ruling dispensation. Read More

Major road accident in UP's Barabanki; at least 18 dead, 19 injured after speeding truck hits bus

At least 18 people were killed in a major road accident at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh after a double-decker bus hit by a speeding truck on the Lucknow-Ayodhya national highway, near the Ram Sanehi Ghat police station area in the district. Read More

Maharashtra records a steady decline, has 82,082 active Covid cases now

The number of Covid-19 active cases is on a decline in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the number of active cases was 82,082, while the state recorded 6,258 Covid-19 new cases. Read More

WATCH: Basavaraj Bommai replaces BSY as Karnataka CM l All you need to know about him

The BJP Legislature has elected Basavaraj Bommai as the new chief minister of Karnataka. He will replace BS Yediyurappa.

'Putin has a real problem': Biden says Russia messing with 2022 polls, warns cyberattacks could spell war

Joe Biden, the president of the United States of America, on Tuesday, accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of trying to disrupt the 2022 US midterm elections, slated to be held in November next year. Referring to Putin as "dangerous", the US president alleged that his Russian counterpart is leading an economy that only has nuclear weapons and "nothing else". Read More

Mumbai Police shares images that make them ‘uncomfortable’

If you’re a follower of Mumbai Police’s social media handles, there is a possibility you’ll agree to the statement that they should get an A+ for the creativity they showcase in various posts. The department regularly shares different kinds of quirky and interesting posts to convey their message or spread awareness about various issues. Their recent post containing images that make them ‘uncomfortable’ is no different. Chances are, it’ll make you appreciate their creativity even more. Read More

Celina Jaitly was approached for Shilpa Shetty's 'decent' app, not Raj Kundra's HotShots

Celina Jaitly has denied any connection with businessman Raj Kundra's app HotShots, through her spokesperson. Soon after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested last week, rumours suggested that Celina had been approached for a project for his app. Read More

Sonakshi Sinha grabs eyeballs in ₹23k white bodycon dress for Bhuj promotions

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the warm response received by the trailer of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. After the trailer release, the stars began the promotions, and Sonakshi's look for the latest event is creating quite the buzz online. The Dabangg actor slipped into a white bodycon dress, and we are in love with this sartorial moment. Read More

'You're only looking at one person': Gavaskar names 2 players who can take Hardik Pandya's place

In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, Pandya batted in two innings. While in the second ODI, he was out for a duck, the all-rounder got a start in the third game before getting out LBW to a turning ball by left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. Something similar unfolded in the first T20I as well, as Pandya was dismissed for 10 and was unable to give India the lusty blows he once easily used to. Read More