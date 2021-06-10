News updates from HT: Bhopal to ease Covid-19 curbs, reopen from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am on June 10, 2021 (Thursday). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bhopal unlocking from today: Markets to open, night curfew to continue

Markets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will reopen from Thursday after easing of coronavirus-induced curfew. This was announced by the state minister for medical education, Vishvas Sarang, on Monday. Bhopal was put under 'corona curfew' on April 1 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases during the deadly second wave. The unlocking began on June 1. Read More

11 dead as residential building collapses in Mumbai, minister blames rain

The rescuers are searching for survivors in Mumbai's Malad after a residential structure collapsed in the area. Eleven dead bodies have been recovered and seven others are injured, according to news agency ANI. Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, who reached the incident site, said that the collapse happened due to rain. The injured persons have been shifted to BDBA hospital, he added. Read More

US, China trade officials hold first phone call, agree to promote 'healthy' ties

In what comes as their first such call since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, the ministers “agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment” and “exchanged views frankly and pragmatically on relevant issues and mutual concerns,” according to a statement by the Chinese government. Read More

First solar eclipse of 2021 today, nearly all of India to miss out

The first solar eclipse of the year will occur on Thursday, and, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), will be visible to people across the northern hemisphere. According to Nasa, the eclipse will be visible only in a few regions, while it will be partial in others. Read More

WATCH: Covid update: Mask & indoor spaces risk; vaccines against Delta, Beta variants

From Covaxin clinical trials to risk in indoor spaces, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Bharat Biotech has said that it will conduct phase 4 clinical trials of Covaxin and phase 3 clinical trials data will be released in July. Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic. Watch here

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral!

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar's new look has created quite a buzz online. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared two images showing off his latest haircut. The pictures prompted people to share all sorts of comments. The post, which is now going viral, also received a reply from former India skipper and current CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni. Read More

'Ask Kohli, he will never worry about Johnson but will always have doubts against Anderson': Irfan Pathan

While emphasizing the impact of swing-bowling, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said a batsman like Virat Kohli would never be worried in facing someone like Mitchell Johnson, who has raw pace but the India captain would be on his toes against James Anderson, simply because the latter is a more likely to swing the ball. Read More

When Mika Singh had said Daler Mehndi is the reason why he is not married

Rapper Mika Singh turns 44 on Thursday. While he has built his career over the years, he remains single and he once blamed his elder brother, Daler Mehndi for it. It was during a fun conversation on a comedy show that he talked about it. Read More