News updates from HT: BJP, Congress release candidate list for Kerala assembly election 2021 and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The BJP has named 88-year-old 'Metro man' E Sreedharan from Palakkad.(ANI)

Stage set for Kerala polls: Metro Man, Chandy figure in BJP and Cong lists

Metro man E Sreedharan, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and actor Suresh Gopi figure in Kerala candidate list of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released on Sunday. Read more

2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav make India debuts, Virat Kohli says duo ready to be unleashed - WATCH

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been handed India caps which means the duo will be making its much-awaited debut, replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel. Read more

Govinda says he has been corrupted: 'Was pious, now I party, smoke, drink'

Actor Govinda has said that he has become 'more corrupt and bitter' now, whereas the Govinda of old was 'pious'. Read more

Sara Ali Khan brings sexy back for Manish Malhotra's fashion film, Nooraniyat

Sara Ali Khan was recently in Jaipur with designer Manish Malhotra and close friend Sara Vaisoha, and her latest social media post gave us some insight into why the Simmba actor was in the Pink City. Read more

Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’

Madhuri Dixit often shares snippets of her personal life on Twitter through videos and pictures. Just like her recent post where she shared an image with her pet pooch Carmelo. Read more

'Rahul Gandhi roaming around with Ajmal...': Amit Shah campaigns in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Assam ahead of Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Tinsukia, the BJP leader tore into the Indian National Congress party for allying with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF in the state. Watch here

Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 bjp congress india vs england amit shah
