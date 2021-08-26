News updates from HT: BJP MLA asks Chhattisgarh CM for clarity on 'instability' remark and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Clarify who is trying to destabilise Chhattisgarh govt': BJP MLA asks Baghel

Referring to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s “political instability” statement pertaining to the power sharing formula in the state, BJP legislator from Kurud constituency, Ajay Chandrakar, said that the former should give clarification. Read more.

Sex between married couple not marital rape even if by force: Chhattisgarh HC

The Chhattisgarh high court on Thursday acquitted a man charged with marital rape stating sexual intercourse or any sexual act between legally wedded couple is not rape even if done by force. The court, however, upheld charges framed against the man under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Read more.

Afghan woman MP complains she was 'treated like criminal', deported from India

Amid India's ongoing evacuation operation from Afghanistan, an Afghan woman MP has now claimed that she was deported from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 20. Read more.

After Narayan Rane arrest, Uddhav’s ‘beat Yogi’ video goes viral, BJP seeks FIR﻿

After Union Minister Narayan Rane’s dramatic arrest over “would have slapped Uddhav” comment, an old video of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray went viral. Watch here.

Shashi Tharoor checks on ‘patient Kerala’ at ‘roadside ICU’ during IYC protest

Congress minister Shashi Tharoor on Thursday “inaugurated” and took part in a protest organised by the Indian Youth Congress in Kerala against the state government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. Read more.

'I'm offering peace on Hussain's behalf': Atherton tells Gavaskar. India legend replies

The Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain banter saw a new chapter before the start of play on Day 2 in the third India-England third Test at Headingley in Leeds without the latter even being present. Former England captain Mike Atherton, who is one of Hussain’s very good friends, came on the pre-match show on Sony Sports Network on Thursday and offered ‘peace on Hussain’s behalf' to Gavaskar. Read more.

Ola S1 to Chetak: Electric scooters in India with longest single-charge range

The electric scooter market in India is flourishing with new launches and a wide variety of EV two-wheeler options nowadays. Only recently, Ola Electric has introduced its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, while automakers such as Ather, Bajaj Auto and TVS already have some very promising options to choose from. Read more.

Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy, Yash Dasgupta says 'mother and child are healthy'

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has become a mother. She delivered her first baby, a boy, on Thursday. Nusrat's rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta said both of them are well. "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," he said. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON