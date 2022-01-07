Home / India News / News updates from HT: BJP MLA demands closure of all Jawed Habib centres in Indore, and all the latest news
News updates from HT: BJP MLA demands closure of all Jawed Habib centres in Indore, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BJP leader and Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (ANI/File Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

'Close all Jawed Habib centres in Indore or else…': BJP MLA warns of protests

Officials have 48 hours to shut all saloons operated by the hair stylist in the city, said BJP leader and Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. Read more

Sikhs being ‘terrorised’ on social media after PM security breach: Akal Takht jathedar

Akal Takht jathedar says PM security breach should not have happened, but what is happening after it in form of vilification of Sikhs is even worse. Read more

'He reminds me of Amla': Gavaskar lavishes huge praise for under-fire India batter; 'Great, great blessing' to have him

Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on the senior batter, Cheteshwar Pujara drawing his comparison with South Africa great Hashim Amla. Read more

Mithila Palkar, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait and more Bollywood stars who tested positive for Covid-19 over last 24 hours

On Friday, actors Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani, comedian Ashish Chanchlani and others tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

Don't ignore these common gynaec problems; expert tips

Be it certain changes in the body, sexually transmitted diseases, menstrual issues to risk of cancer, more awareness is needed to address health problems specific to women. Read more

Story Saved
